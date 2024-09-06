Welcome Moves on Traffic Calming in Gorey

Long awaited moves by Wexford County Council to make two busy areas in Gorey safer have now been published and open to public consultation.

The plans have been welcomed by Senator Malcolm Byrne who has been a long time campaigner to make these busy junctions safer.

He said, “The plans for a pedestrian crossing near the railway bridge on the Arklow Road as well as a zebra crossing at Lidl will make it much safer for residents coming from Ballytegan and Garden City while work on a Zebra crossing near Gorey District Hospital will be very welcome at the top of the town.”

Senator Byrne described the Arklow Road / Ballytegan junction as “lethal” saying that “pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are taking their lives into their hands trying to cross that road.”

Government funding to improve safety in the town was granted earlier this year following pressure by Senator Byrne and some of the local Councillors.

The draft schemes can be viewed at the Council offices and on the Council website and submissions are sought before Wednesday 2nd October.

Malcolm added,

“I know so many people who have sought these safety measures and I hope work will finally start on them this winter.”