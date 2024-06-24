Wexford Alliance will not become a political party

There are no plans to turn the Independent Alliance into a political party

Thats according to Independent TD Verona Murphy

Ms Murphy said she is very happy with the results of the local elections which saw 5 independent alliance candidates voted onto Wexford County Council – with Pat Barden topping the Poll for the second time in New Ross

The Wexford TD said the Alliance was about representing people and the challenges they face with a common sense approach but that they are all individual councillors

You can listen back to the full interview with Deputy Murphy here:

https://pod.space/morningmix/verona-murphy-on-dail-matters-and-the-independent-alliance

Related