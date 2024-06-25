Wexford to meet its housing targets

In an interview this morning with Alan Corcoran, the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Eddie Taaffe has said we are well placed to meet our targets on social housing.

Mr Taaffe said there is a very strong pipeline for housing and that social and construction targets will be revised in the autumn.

The Chief Executive was responding to Minister James Brownes comments last week that Co. Laois is far ahead of Co. Wexford when it comes to housing.

Mr Taaffe admitted that we can always do more.

Mr Taaffe also stated that the newly elected County Council will be taking a “whole county approach” when it comes to decisions and projects.

Eddie Taaffe said there are a number of key projects happening around the county that they want to get over the line and push on with and that he was fortunate to have a very strong management team and a strong partnership with the elected councillors.

When it comes to derelict buildings Mr Taaffe said he is on average signing one Compulsory Purchase Order every week

This is because the owner may not want to sell or give up the property

Eddie Taaffe said a lot of resources were being put into repurposing these buildings in our town centres

The buildings can then be turned into social houses or put onto the market for people to buy and renovate

