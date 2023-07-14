Wexford Senator believes Tubridy deserves a second chance – and that the TV license fee should be abolished

The Oireachtas Committee hearings have finished until the results of external reviews at RTÉ.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne and member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, told South East Radio that he believes Ryan Tubridy deserves a second chance .

“I think the deal was entirely wrong but I do believe that people deserve a second chance. And I think that we may see a new arrangement in the future but it will be very much on th new director generals terms.”

He went on the call for the TV licensing fee to be abolished completely.

“The other bigger question is around the future of public sector broadcasting and how we fund it. My view is that we should get rid of the license fee and we should fund public sector broadcasting out of general taxation.”

Senator Byrne went on the state that its a decision now for the new Director General, Kevin Bakhurst after consultation with the staff at RTE.