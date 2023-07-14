Wexford lecturer showcases art exhibition

South East Technological University’s (SETU) Els Dietvorst, Assistant Lecturer at the university’s Wexford campus, showcases her art exhibition entitled, ADRIFT, from 1 July to 19 August, 2023. The exhibition is on display at the Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda, Co. Louth. Dietvorst is a Belgian visual artist and filmmaker now based in Wexford and lecturing at SETU.

ADRIFT, curated by Catherine Bowe and Karla Sanchez Zepeda, was commissioned by Wexford Arts Council, and supported by Arts Council and Flanders State of the Art in Belgium. The title ADRIFT is a metaphor for how the artist sees our contemporary world as being unanchored and floating freely without a sense of purpose or direction. Showing an appreciation for what we usually consider to be different, undesirable, or inferior, Dietvorst explores life histories, interpersonal dialogues, migration and cultural differences, human dreams and desires, and the human condition. She pays specific attention to the position of “the outsider” and focuses her gaze on people and events that would otherwise go unnoticed. Dietvorst’s work is comprised of sculpture, drawing, installations, print, film and documentary, and performative actions and one-act plays.

Speaking about her work, Dietvorst says, “‘For me, creation is a collective process, inclusive and permeable to the world, to the living and the dead, to small, neglected, objects as well as to each other’s ideas.”

Dietvorst’s work will go on tour around Ireland in 2023/24. The tour will be undertaken collaboratively by Wexford Arts Centre, Highlanes Gallery, West Cork Arts Centre, and Wexford County Council. It will showcase an overview of the artist’s extensive and multi-faceted work to date, as well as highlight new works.

The opening of ADRIFT took place in Highlanes Gallery on Saturday, 1 July, where Dietvorst took part in a panel discussion with the show’s curators on the content of the exhibition. This was followed by a performance by singer-songwriter, Laoise Garvey.

For more information on ADRIFT or on artist Els Dietvorst contact Aoife Ruane, Director/Curator at Highlanes Gallery on +353 (0)41 980 3341 or info@highlane.ie.