Wexford volunteers weave 32,000 stars in solidarity against violence inflicted on women and girls

‘Women Peace Weavers’ is an exhibition of 88,000 stars, hand woven by 280 women living in 14 counties, in solidarity against the violence being inflicted on women and girls in war zones and by oppressive regimes around the world.

Held at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin recently, ‘Women Peace Weavers’ was organised by the One Million Stars Ireland project for International Day of Peace 2024.

Volunteer star weavers living in Wexford contributed 32,000 stars to the exhibition.

The One Million Stars Ireland project is an inclusive, award winning, national community arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against gender-based violence. The project was brought to Ireland in 2019 by Amber Women’s Refuge, the Domestic Abuse service for women and children in Kilkenny and Carlow. The project is part of the global One Billion Stars movement founded in Australia in 2012.

There are star weaving communities in 26 counties across Ireland, including Wexford, who to date have woven 430,000 stars to raise awareness of gender-based violence in all its forms.

To learn more or get involved with the One Million Stars Ireland project, contact Wexford Volunteer Centre or visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie.

Related