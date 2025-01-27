Back to News

20 Jobs To Be Created By Aldi

AuthorNews Desk

photo by Jonathan Looby

ALDI has launched a recruitment drive to fill 20 positions across its seven stores in County Wexford.

The retailer, which has been in Ireland for 25 years, is looking to expand its workforce following a busy Christmas period and in preparation for the year ahead.

The supermarket has a large foothold in Wexford, spending over €5 million annually with local suppliers.

The company is offering a starting wage of €14.80 per hour, along with employee benefits and career progression opportunities.

Those interested in applying can find more details at www.aldirecruitment.ie.

