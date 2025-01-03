34 year old man charged with the murder of John O Connor in New Ross

A 34 year old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John O’Connor in New Ross, County Wexford.

Wayne Roche, formerly of Dominic’s Place in Waterford City and currently of no fixed abode, appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court last night.

He was charged with murdering 58 year old John O’Connor at his home in Cluain Fada, New Ross on New Year’s Eve.

Evidence of arrest and charge and caution was given by Garda Connor Walsh of New Ross Garda Station. The defendant replied, “I didn’t murder anyone” when charged, the court was told.

Garda Inspector Liam Kavanagh asked for a remanding custody to a future sitting of the court, which John O’Leary granted.

The accused was then remanded in custody to appear again at Wexford District Court on January 6th, via a video link.

There was no application for bail, but an application for free legal aid by the defence solicitor, was granted.

