Temperature drops, snow & ice on the way, but will Wexford miss it?

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties.

It’ll come into effect in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary from 5pm tomorrow evening for 24 hours.

The majority of the country will be under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning from the same time, with a separate rain and snow alert kicking in for Cork and Kerry tomorrow at 1pm.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.

Speaking to South East Radio News was Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, who says there will be significant snowfall, however, Wexford won’t see much in the way of snow, “Another cold and frosty morning, but a good sunny day ahead. Good sunshine across the county of Wexford once again, but still only getting up to two or three degrees with frost lingering in the shade. And another cool evening and cold night ahead, but frost returning quickly. And a cold night into Saturday morning when rain will then push into Saturday, which will turn to sleet and snow in some parts, but it’s unlikely that Wexford will see much in the way of snow, however, keep up to date with the weather forecast.”

Related