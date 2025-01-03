Wexford has the fourth highest increase in house prices in the country

Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor has raised serious concerns regarding the housing crisis in County Wexford, following the release of the latest house price index from DAFT.ie.

The data reveals that Wexford has seen the fourth highest increase in house prices nationwide, with an alarming 12.5% rise year-on-year.

The average price of a house in the county now stands at €302,551, a figure that George Lawlor believes will only further strain the many young families already struggling to secure homes.

Rising costs of homes are especially burdensome for young, hardworking families trying to get onto the property ladder. With prices soaring, many are finding it increasingly difficult to afford a home, making it a “hard pill to swallow” for those who have worked tirelessly to achieve homeownership.

In addition to the soaring house prices, Mr. Lawlor also expressed his concerns about the income thresholds for accessing social housing in Wexford. He highlighted that families earning just the minimum wage often find themselves excluded from social housing lists due to income limits. For instance, a household with two adults earning minimum wage would likely be disqualified from accessing social housing, as their combined income exceeds the threshold of €36,500, which is the current limit in Wexford.

The issue is compounded for families who are in receipt of the Working Family Payment (formerly FIS), which is also considered when determining eligibility for social housing. While this payment is intended to lift families out of poverty, it often has the opposite effect. Many families find themselves excluded from housing supports and forced into the private rental market, where they are faced with exorbitant rent prices.

George Lawlor said that the current housing system is failing those who need it most, and he is calling for urgent changes to the income thresholds and housing policies.

He believes that the system should not penalize families working hard to support themselves, and that they should be supported with affordable housing options rather than being pushed further into financial hardship.

