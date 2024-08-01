Wexford County Council Chief Executive answers your Fleadh questions

With less than three days remaining until the Fleadh Cheoil, the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council has shared some important details with South East Radio listeners.

The major event will kick off this Sunday on Wexford’s Quay Front, being officially opened by President Michael D. Higgins.

The festival will span a week, with up to half a million visitors anticipated to attend.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Eddie Taaffe provided insights into what attendees can expect across the week:

“So there’s upwards of, I think, 180 different events going on. Most of them are free; some of them require tickets. They range from book launches to traditional music sessions to full concerts in the National Opera House or in the dome in Clenare Church Car Park. There will also be a lot of activity around the town on the streets, with musicians setting up. People will come into town, wander around, and experience the event. One of the marquees at the other end is for official merchandising, and we’ll also have various food villages along the quay front.”

One of the questions many people had was around mobility and disabled parking:

“We have dedicated Blue Badge parking in Hill Street, encompassing the entire public car park there, which has 50 to 60 spaces. We have reserved the on-street car parking in Trinity Street between Junction Parnell Street and the Talbot Hotel for Blue Badge holders. Additionally, we have a third area for Blue Badge holders at the Riverbank Hotel car park on the far side of the bridge. On all our park and rides, there will be reserved spaces inside the gate for disabled people so that they don’t have to walk too far. All the shuttle buses are accessible, with level deck access for those who might have mobility issues, ensuring they can easily access the shuttle buses.”

Eddie Taaffe said they have a very detailed event management plan closely coordinated with An Garda Siochana:

“Mainly just to ensure the safety of the public and the crowds, and for the management of the significant crowds we’re expecting on our streets, and then obviously secondly for traffic management. The local authority, the council, has also employed a security company to help in that regard—just people moving around the town to help with what we call people management. When areas get a little bit too congested or crowded, they will help people navigate their way around the town. So we will also have a significant security presence from a private security company.”

