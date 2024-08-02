Free Admission for National Heritage Week including JFK Arboretum

Organised by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events.

A shared objective of National Heritage Week and the wider work of the OPW Heritage Services is to stimulate interest, meaningful inclusion and community connection. The OPW is pleased to support National Heritage Week to ensure individuals, groups and families can get out and explore what Ireland’s heritage sites have to offer.

Rosemary Collier, Head of Heritage Services & Capital Works Delivery said:

“This year’s National Heritage Week theme, Connections, Routes and Networks, provides an ideal opportunity to highlight deep-rooted connections between OPW Heritage Ireland sites across Ireland.

In planning events, we have approached the theme from a number of perspectives, including community, biodiversity and navigation.

Our sites offer a rich tapestry of crafts and traditions that tell the story of the connections between our people, heritage, communities and culture. With more than 100 events taking place across country, and our free admission days on 17th and 18th August, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy”.

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive at the Heritage Council said:

“Heritage Week is a fantastic festival of events, where everyone from big organisations to small voluntary community groups come together to make significant contributions to the celebration of our national heritage. We have shared an excellent partnership with OPW over many years, and it gives me great pleasure to welcome the largest ever programme of events at OPW heritage sites.”

Highlights of OPW’s National Heritage Week Events Programme:

Embark on a Local Link to the Past and use your Local Link ticket to gain free entry to sites on the Local Link network. Participating sites include the Glendalough and Clonmacnoise Monastic Sites and Visitor Centres, Portumna Castle and Gardens , Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre – Oldbridge Estate, Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery, Sligo Abbey, Donegal Castle, Charles Fort, Ennis Friary, Ionad an Bhlascaoid – the Blasket Centre .

Lady Eleanor was an active participant in a period of immense social and political upheaval, chaos and change. This year marks the 400 anniversary of her impressive burial monument at Sligo Abbey. The Rock of Cashel present a talk on Pilgrimage in Medieval Tipperary by Dr. Louise Nugent.

present a talk on Pilgrimage in Medieval Tipperary by Dr. Louise Nugent. At John F Kennedy Arboretum , events highlight the site’s key role in conservation. Join experts such as Éanna Ní Lamhna and Dr Paddy Madden for educational walks for all ages.

, and . A community-generated exhibition at the National Botanic Gardens , Glasnevin. Stories from the Gardens captures the memories of visitors and staff alike over the long history of this beloved institution.

, Glasnevin. Stories from the Gardens captures the memories of visitors and staff alike over the long history of this beloved institution. Wild Child Day at Dublin Castle: Explore the birds depicted in the art collection of the State Apartments – doves, blackbirds, ravens, owls, woodpeckers, peacocks and magpies. Following this, use materials from the Education Room and images of the birds depicted in the art collection to decorate bird boxes just like those hanging in the Dubh Linn Gardens.

National Heritage Week runs from the 17th to 25th August 2024. Visit www.heritageweek.ie for a full list of 2024 events

*Free admission on 17th and 18th August to all fee-paying sites except for Kilmainham Gaol Museum.

For a full list of OPW Heritage Sites, please visit www.heritageireland.ie

