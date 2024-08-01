Gallagher Insurance proudly sponsors South East Radio for Fleadh 2024

Insurance Broker Gallagher in Ireland is proud to welcome the Fleadh to Wexford, an annual celebration of Irish music and heritage. Gallagher has a presence in Wexford, with a team of 80 insurance professionals based in Drinagh. Nationwide, the business employs over 275 and has offices based in Dublin, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Gallagher is a global brand with a local focus, with a commitment to local recruitment and investing in the communities where it is based. The business has its roots in Ireland and the Gallagher family that founded the business, and remain at the helm today, can trace their roots back to Limerick in the 1800’s before they emigrated to the US.

In Wexford, Gallagher actively supports businesses with finding insurance cover that works for them so that they have peace of mind. Our colleagues in Wexford also get involved with the community by supporting local causes and charities, some examples include volunteering with Murrintown National School, FoodCloud, Friends of Wexford General Hospital and Relay For Life. We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have so far raised €16511 since November 2023 for good causes in our communities which has supported the important work that they do.

This year’s Fleadh theme is ‘A Fleadh for all’, which is something that resonates with our business as we work hard to create an inclusive and diverse environment for all colleagues so that they can feel empowered to reach their career potential and bring their full selves to work.

