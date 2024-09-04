8 Wexford Schools named in report of historic sexual abuse

Victims’ groups are calling for a redress scheme to be set up for the survivors of reported historic sexual abuse at number of religious schools across the country.

An initial scoping report has found almost 2-thousand-400 historic allegations, against 884 alleged abusers, across 300 schools between the early 1960s and 90s..

A Commission of Investigation has been announced, but a redress scheme recommended in the report has not been decided upon.

In Wexford there were 8 schools in which allegations of sexual abuse were made, with 14 alleged abusers and 28 allegations being made.

The breakdown is as follows:

Primary:

Wexford CBS – 9 allegations, 4 alleged abusers – Christian Brothers

Enniscorthy CBS – 5 allegations, 2 alleged abusers – Christian Brothers

Gorey CBS – 5 allegations, 1 alleged abuser – Christian Brothers

Post Primary:

Good Counsel College, New Ross – 1 allegation, 1 alleged abuser – Augustinians

Wexford CBS – 3 allegations, 2 alleged abusers – Christian Brothers

Enniscorthy CBS – 2 allegations, 2 alleged abusers – Christian Brothers

Gorey CBS – 2 allegations, 1 alleged abuser – Christian Brothers

Girls Schools:

Gorey Community School (Loreto Sisters) – 1 allegation, 1 alleged abuser

Related