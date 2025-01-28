A Call for Better Support for Vulnerable Citizens During Power Outages

Former councillor Robbie Ireton has voiced serious concerns about the lack of support for vulnerable individuals during recent storm-induced power outages.

Mr. Ireton, who suffers from a chronic health condition that requires the use of medical machines, faced a life-threatening situation when the electricity went out for several days.

Speaking on Morning Mix Robbie said “I rely on two machines at night and one during the day to assist with breathing,” when the power goes out, my machines stop working, and it becomes extremely dangerous. I rely on them to ensure I get the oxygen I need to survive.” Mr. Ireton revealed that during a previous power outage, he was forced to rely on a backup machine but still experienced dangerous drops in his oxygen levels.

Despite being listed as a vulnerable person, the former councillor received no information or updates from the electricity provider, ESB. He stressed the need for better communication: “We need to be informed about outages so that we can make decisions and take necessary precautions. It’s the minimum requirement for people like me who depend on electricity for vital medical equipment.”

Mr. Ireton is calling for a more robust system to ensure vulnerable individuals are given priority during emergencies and that they are kept informed about the status of power outages.

Related