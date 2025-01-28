Wexford Householders Urged to Recycle E-Waste at Free Collection Days

Wexford residents are encouraged to bring their electronic waste (e-waste) for recycling at a series of free collection events designed to help the county meet national recycling targets for 2025.

Organized by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Wexford County Council, these collection days will begin on Saturday, February 8, from 10am to 4pm at Wexford Racecourse, Bettyville, Newtown Road, Carricklawn. The initiative will continue on Tuesday, February 11, at the Ballygarrett GAA Club, Ballinagam Lower, and Thursday, February 13, at the Bannow Ballymitty GAA Club, Grantstown, with both events running from 10am to 4pm.

Residents can bring a wide range of electrical and electronic items to be recycled free of charge, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters, kettles, electronic tools and toys, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries (including farm fence batteries), and even watches.

Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland, highlighted the growing need for e-waste recycling, noting that Wexford residents have been increasingly purchasing electrical goods in recent years. In 2023, people in Wexford bought an average of 22kg of electrical goods per person, compared to 16kg six years ago.

“Many households still have old electrical items lying around. These collection events offer the perfect opportunity to recycle them for free,” Donovan said.

In 2023, Wexford collected 1,646 tonnes of electrical waste, with each person recycling an average of 10.04kg. This is just shy of the national average of 10.33kg per person. WEEE Ireland is aiming to exceed these numbers in 2025, as the nation prepares to meet new EU targets, which require recycling at least 25% of the raw materials from e-waste.

Donovan stressed the environmental and economic benefits of recycling, noting that 80% of e-waste collected is recovered and repurposed for use in manufacturing. Most end-of-life electronics contain valuable metals and minerals that are in higher concentrations than those found in primary resources. These materials are considered “urban mines”, which makes recycling even more important for sustainable resource management.

By recycling e-waste, WEEE Ireland helped prevent 222,852 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2023 – equivalent to the annual carbon consumption of 4,457 hectares of trees.

WEEE Ireland is responsible for collecting over two-thirds of all national e-waste and is partnering with Wexford County Council to make these events a success.

“Recycling e-waste not only helps the environment but also supports the economy by recovering raw materials and ensuring hazardous materials are disposed of safely,” Donovan said. “We look forward to working with Wexford residents to set a new record for e-waste recycling in 2025.”

