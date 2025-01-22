A Call for support and action for the workers of BNY Mellon

Over 300 workers at BNY Mellon’s Wexford site are grappling with significant job losses, and Wexford Deputy James Browne is urging the government and state agencies to provide essential support to those affected.

Speaking on Morning Mix today Deputy Browne conveyed his deep concern for the workers and their families, highlighting the emotional and personal devastation they are facing. “My thoughts are with those workers and their families, who are dealing with a very serious and devastating situation,” he said.

The financial services giant BNY Mellon has offered its Wexford workforce the options of redundancy or relocation. Deputy Brown is calling on the group to offer significant redundancy packages to those impacted, stressing that the company, which remains financially robust, should take responsibility for its employees.

As the situation unfolds, James Browne is also advocating for Wexford to be prioritized by the IDA to attract a replacement company. He would also like clarity from the IDA on why the Wexford site was chosen for cuts and called on the agency to be more transparent in their actions.

While he acknowledged that BNY Mellon is undergoing global restructuring, Deputy Browne emphasised that the priority must now be supporting those workers who are left uncertain about their futures. “This is a very challenging time, and we need to ensure that the workers are given all the support they need,” he stated.

The government has pledged to provide retraining and upskilling opportunities through social protection programs

Related