More jobs at jeopardy as Anti Social Behaviour forces businesses in Enniscorthy to consider their options

In what has been a bad week on the jobs front for Wexford it has emerged today that another 15 jobs are potentially on the line.

It comes as severe anti social behaviour in the Drumgoold area of Enniscorthy is causing businesses to close on certain days and even consider closing permanently.

In Chapel Lane Service Station 15 employees are at risk. The jobs are under threat because of repeated and excessive anti social behaviour particularly at weekends.

Reports suggest that between 50 to 70 teenagers and young adults, many driving high-powered vehicles, congregate in the area at weekends, making life very difficult for local residents and business interests.

Already one of four business premises in the area has been forced to close on some days. Chapel Lane Service Station is now forced to service through a hatch because of unacceptable behavior

of the youths.

Local reporter Jimmy Gahan says Drumgoold is now a virtual no-go area at weekends with commercial activity at a standstill and local residents confined to their homes because of the ongoing intimidation.

