A Look Ahead in Sport

This Weekend promises to be an entertaining one for sports enthusiasts with plenty of fixtures across a variety of sports to view.

Soccer

In Soccer the Republic of Ireland senior women’s team return to action this evening. They’re in Florence for a friendly meeting with Italy. Kickoff is at 5.15 Irish time.

Ireland’s first Nations League campaign saw an impressive six wins recorded from six games with 20 goals scored and just two conceded, but none of those sides were near the quality of this Italian side.

While Gleeson’s side were dominating in League B, the Italians were performing well in League A in a group that contained two of the top five ranked sides in the world, Spain and Sweden.

There is plenty of action in the SSE Airtricity league tonight as Richmond Park hosts a repeat of last year’s FAI Cup final, St Pat’s will entertain Bohemians from 7.45.

At the same time, Shelbourne host champions Shamrock Rovers in Tolka Park.

Elsewhere, it’s Drogheda United versus Waterford and Dundalk against Galway United.

Cork City make the long trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps in the First Division.

UCD entertain Treaty United.

Cobh Ramblers play Athlone Town

And Kerry will welcome Bray Wanderers to Mounthawk Park.

The weekend’s Premier League action sees Aston Villa play Nottingham Forest, Brighton will host Everton, Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford and Bournemouth will clash with 2nd place Manchester City.

3rd place Arsenal will be hoping to register a win against Newcastle to keep them in what is proving to be a tight race at the top of the table, and Wolves will face bottom of the table side Sheffield United in the Molineux Stadium.

Rugby

This evening’s rugby will see Ireland’s under-20s continue their quest to achieve an unprecedented hat-trick of Grand Slams. Richie Murphy’s side take on their Welsh counterparts at Cork’s Virgin Media Park, where kick-off is at 7.15.

Fellow Grand Slam hopefuls England are in Edinburgh to play Scotland.

France will also face Italy this evening at 8.00 pm.

This weekend in Six Nations action, Ireland will take on Wales in the Aviva at 14.15.

Scotland Will face England tomorrow afternoon and France will meet Italy at 3.00 pm on Sunday.

GAA

The Weekend is packed full of Wexford GAA action, with the footballers clashing with Waterford tomorrow in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford currently sit at 6th place on the football league table with 2 points, while Waterford currently reside in 8th, failing to register a single point from three games. Throw in is at 5 pm.

The Wexford hurlers will meet Clare at home in a crucial game for the team following draws against Kilkenny and Offaly. Throw in is at 1.45, the game will be available to watch on TG4.

Also, in Hurling news this weekend, Kyle Hayes has been named to start for Limerick in tomorrow’s National Hurling League clash with Dublin.

The five-time All-Ireland winner will learn next month if he is to serve a custodial sentence after he was found guilty by a jury last December of two counts of violent disorder in Limerick in 2019.

Nine of last year’s All-Ireland winning team have been named in the team to line out at Croke Park.

Article written by Hugh O’Brien

