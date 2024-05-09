Back to News

Sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs approved

News

AuthorBronagh Gately

€886,036 confirmed in sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have announced over €26 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (‘SCEP’).

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 34 County Wexford clubs will benefit from a share in sport equipment grant funding to the value of €886,036.

The allocations announced today under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme are in response to equipment-only applications which sporting organisations submitted. Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.

Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later

Minister Browne noted that “today’s record funding announcement for sports equipment grants relates solely to applications that did not seek funding for capital measures. Assessment of capital grant applications will now get underway.

“Today’s grants will benefit groups right across County Wexford. Wexford Gymnastics will benefit from a new sprung floor to the value of €62,418. New Ross Boat Club will receive €97,021 towards replacement rowing boats and safety boat engines. €63,735 is awarded to Wexford County Athletics Board towards the purchase of equipment. Many other dedicated clubs spanning diverse sporting interests will receive a significant boost in their club’s ability to excel in their preferred sport. That’s why the Government plays its part by encouraging County Wexford groups to be ambitious in running well-organised and well-equipped sporting activities that will have a lasting impact in the community.

“I will continue to discuss the merits of County Wexford Sport Capital Grant applications with my Government colleagues”, Minister Browne concluded.

See full list below:

 

Wexford 1st Wexford New Ross Water Safety Support and Access

to All

Rowing €47,921

Wexford Adamstown AFC Pitch Maintenance Equipment Soccer €32,000

Wexford Adamstown Athletic Club Sports Equipment – Non Personal Athletics €9,657

Wexford Ballyhogue GAA Club Ballyhogue GAA Grounds

Development Application

Gaelic Games €8,750

Wexford BUNCLODY PADDLE SPORTS

CLUB

Bunclody Paddle Sports Club sports

equipment

Canoeing / Kayaking €25,091

Wexford Coolcotts Gym Centre Ltd

(Wexford Gymnastics)

New Gymnastics Sprung Floor & Pit

Pillow

Gymnastics €62,418

Wexford Craanford Community Field Robotic Lawnmower Gaelic Games €30,000

Wexford Curracloe United Trust Co Ltd Purchase of Tractormower and 4

sets of adult goals

Soccer €44,894

Wexford Dunbrody Archers Equipment for training & hosting of

competitions.

Archery €13,604

Wexford Edmund Rice Schools Trust

Limited

Wexford CBS Gym equipment,

Astroturf brush

Multi-sport €39,672

Wexford Enniscorthy Athletic Club Enniscorthy Athletic Club

Equipment

Athletics €7,918

Wexford Enniscorthy Boxing Academy Boxing Euipment Boxing €8,903

Wexford Enniscorthy Swim Club Non personal sports equipment Swimming €1,800

Wexford Ferrycarrig Rowing Club Oars, life-jackets, rowing machines,

boat launcher

Rowing €10,450

Wexford Forth Celtic AFC Maintenance Equipment

Procurement & New Goalposts

Soccer €50,737

Wexford Gorey Hockey Club Gorey Hockey Club – Equipment

grant

Hockey €12,639

Wexford Kilanerin/Ballyfad GAA Club Installation of Scoreboard &

Purchase of Goalposts

Gaelic Games €11,000

Wexford Killurin Rowing Club Coastal Rowing Capital Equipment

Purchase

Rowing €7,500

Wexford Monaseed Community Group

Company Ltd

Outdoor Table Tennis Table, Bike

Shelter and Defib

Badminton €5,559

Wexford New Ross Boat Club Replacement rowing boats and

safety boat engines.

Rowing €97,021

Wexford New Ross Celtic AFC New Ross Celtic Mower

Replacement

Soccer €18,000

Wexford New Ross Rugby Club Premier Sled Scrum Machine Rugby €4,000

Wexford New Ross Swimming Club New Ross Swimming Club Timing

System and Equipment

Swimming €53,823

Wexford Our Ladys Island GAA Club Purchase of Equipment Gaelic Games €38,000

Wexford Saint Aidans Boxing Club St Aidan’s BC – Equipment Boxing €9,169

Wexford Swim Club Courtown Swim Club Equipment Swimming €5,240

Wexford Synergy Gymnastics Synergy Gymnastics Equipment Gymnastics €24,920

Wexford Taghmon Handball Club Taghmon Handball Club Handball €1,814

Wexford Wexford Eagles American

Football Club

New Equipment and Defibrillator American Football €3,107

Wexford Wexford Harbour Boat and

Tennis Club

Club Enhancement Measures Tennis €75,000

Wexford Wexford Sub Aqua Club Ltd. Dive Boat Engine and Trailer Diving/Snorkelling €34,283

Wexford Wexford Swimming Club 2023 – Equipment Enhancement Swimming €6,801

Wexford Wexford co athletics board Wexford County Athletics Board,

Equipment Purchase

Athletics €63,735

Wexford Total

€865,426

Carlow Bunclody Swimming Pool Ctte Bunclody Swimming Pool Swimming €20,610

