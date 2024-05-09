Sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs approved

€886,036 confirmed in sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have announced over €26 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (‘SCEP’).

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 34 County Wexford clubs will benefit from a share in sport equipment grant funding to the value of €886,036.

The allocations announced today under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme are in response to equipment-only applications which sporting organisations submitted. Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.

Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later

Minister Browne noted that “today’s record funding announcement for sports equipment grants relates solely to applications that did not seek funding for capital measures. Assessment of capital grant applications will now get underway.

“Today’s grants will benefit groups right across County Wexford. Wexford Gymnastics will benefit from a new sprung floor to the value of €62,418. New Ross Boat Club will receive €97,021 towards replacement rowing boats and safety boat engines. €63,735 is awarded to Wexford County Athletics Board towards the purchase of equipment. Many other dedicated clubs spanning diverse sporting interests will receive a significant boost in their club’s ability to excel in their preferred sport. That’s why the Government plays its part by encouraging County Wexford groups to be ambitious in running well-organised and well-equipped sporting activities that will have a lasting impact in the community.

“I will continue to discuss the merits of County Wexford Sport Capital Grant applications with my Government colleagues”, Minister Browne concluded. See full list below: Wexford 1st Wexford New Ross Water Safety Support and Access to All Rowing €47,921 Wexford Adamstown AFC Pitch Maintenance Equipment Soccer €32,000 Wexford Adamstown Athletic Club Sports Equipment – Non Personal Athletics €9,657 Wexford Ballyhogue GAA Club Ballyhogue GAA Grounds Development Application Gaelic Games €8,750 Wexford BUNCLODY PADDLE SPORTS CLUB Bunclody Paddle Sports Club sports equipment Canoeing / Kayaking €25,091 Wexford Coolcotts Gym Centre Ltd (Wexford Gymnastics) New Gymnastics Sprung Floor & Pit Pillow Gymnastics €62,418 Wexford Craanford Community Field Robotic Lawnmower Gaelic Games €30,000 Wexford Curracloe United Trust Co Ltd Purchase of Tractormower and 4 sets of adult goals Soccer €44,894 Wexford Dunbrody Archers Equipment for training & hosting of competitions. Archery €13,604 Wexford Edmund Rice Schools Trust Limited Wexford CBS Gym equipment, Astroturf brush Multi-sport €39,672 Wexford Enniscorthy Athletic Club Enniscorthy Athletic Club Equipment Athletics €7,918 Wexford Enniscorthy Boxing Academy Boxing Euipment Boxing €8,903 Wexford Enniscorthy Swim Club Non personal sports equipment Swimming €1,800 Wexford Ferrycarrig Rowing Club Oars, life-jackets, rowing machines, boat launcher Rowing €10,450 Wexford Forth Celtic AFC Maintenance Equipment Procurement & New Goalposts Soccer €50,737 Wexford Gorey Hockey Club Gorey Hockey Club – Equipment grant Hockey €12,639 Wexford Kilanerin/Ballyfad GAA Club Installation of Scoreboard & Purchase of Goalposts Gaelic Games €11,000 Wexford Killurin Rowing Club Coastal Rowing Capital Equipment Purchase Rowing €7,500 Wexford Monaseed Community Group Company Ltd Outdoor Table Tennis Table, Bike Shelter and Defib Badminton €5,559 Wexford New Ross Boat Club Replacement rowing boats and safety boat engines. Rowing €97,021 Wexford New Ross Celtic AFC New Ross Celtic Mower Replacement Soccer €18,000 Wexford New Ross Rugby Club Premier Sled Scrum Machine Rugby €4,000 Wexford New Ross Swimming Club New Ross Swimming Club Timing System and Equipment Swimming €53,823 Wexford Our Ladys Island GAA Club Purchase of Equipment Gaelic Games €38,000 Wexford Saint Aidans Boxing Club St Aidan’s BC – Equipment Boxing €9,169 Wexford Swim Club Courtown Swim Club Equipment Swimming €5,240 Wexford Synergy Gymnastics Synergy Gymnastics Equipment Gymnastics €24,920 Wexford Taghmon Handball Club Taghmon Handball Club Handball €1,814 Wexford Wexford Eagles American Football Club New Equipment and Defibrillator American Football €3,107 Wexford Wexford Harbour Boat and Tennis Club Club Enhancement Measures Tennis €75,000 Wexford Wexford Sub Aqua Club Ltd. Dive Boat Engine and Trailer Diving/Snorkelling €34,283 Wexford Wexford Swimming Club 2023 – Equipment Enhancement Swimming €6,801 Wexford Wexford co athletics board Wexford County Athletics Board, Equipment Purchase Athletics €63,735 Wexford Total €865,426 Carlow Bunclody Swimming Pool Ctte Bunclody Swimming Pool Swimming €20,610

