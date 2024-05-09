Sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs approved

€886,036 confirmed in sport equipment grants for 34 County Wexford clubs
Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have announced over €26 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (‘SCEP’).
Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 34 County Wexford clubs will benefit from a share in sport equipment grant funding to the value of €886,036.
The allocations announced today under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme are in response to equipment-only applications which sporting organisations submitted. Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.
Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later
Minister Browne noted that “today’s record funding announcement for sports equipment grants relates solely to applications that did not seek funding for capital measures. Assessment of capital grant applications will now get underway.
“Today’s grants will benefit groups right across County Wexford. Wexford Gymnastics will benefit from a new sprung floor to the value of €62,418. New Ross Boat Club will receive €97,021 towards replacement rowing boats and safety boat engines. €63,735 is awarded to Wexford County Athletics Board towards the purchase of equipment. Many other dedicated clubs spanning diverse sporting interests will receive a significant boost in their club’s ability to excel in their preferred sport. That’s why the Government plays its part by encouraging County Wexford groups to be ambitious in running well-organised and well-equipped sporting activities that will have a lasting impact in the community.
“I will continue to discuss the merits of County Wexford Sport Capital Grant applications with my Government colleagues”, Minister Browne concluded.
See full list below:
Wexford 1st Wexford New Ross Water Safety Support and Access
to All
Rowing €47,921
Wexford Adamstown AFC Pitch Maintenance Equipment Soccer €32,000
Wexford Adamstown Athletic Club Sports Equipment – Non Personal Athletics €9,657
Wexford Ballyhogue GAA Club Ballyhogue GAA Grounds
Development Application
Gaelic Games €8,750
Wexford BUNCLODY PADDLE SPORTS
CLUB
Bunclody Paddle Sports Club sports
equipment
Canoeing / Kayaking €25,091
Wexford Coolcotts Gym Centre Ltd
(Wexford Gymnastics)
New Gymnastics Sprung Floor & Pit
Pillow
Gymnastics €62,418
Wexford Craanford Community Field Robotic Lawnmower Gaelic Games €30,000
Wexford Curracloe United Trust Co Ltd Purchase of Tractormower and 4
sets of adult goals
Soccer €44,894
Wexford Dunbrody Archers Equipment for training & hosting of
competitions.
Archery €13,604
Wexford Edmund Rice Schools Trust
Limited
Wexford CBS Gym equipment,
Astroturf brush
Multi-sport €39,672
Wexford Enniscorthy Athletic Club Enniscorthy Athletic Club
Equipment
Athletics €7,918
Wexford Enniscorthy Boxing Academy Boxing Euipment Boxing €8,903
Wexford Enniscorthy Swim Club Non personal sports equipment Swimming €1,800
Wexford Ferrycarrig Rowing Club Oars, life-jackets, rowing machines,
boat launcher
Rowing €10,450
Wexford Forth Celtic AFC Maintenance Equipment
Procurement & New Goalposts
Soccer €50,737
Wexford Gorey Hockey Club Gorey Hockey Club – Equipment
grant
Hockey €12,639
Wexford Kilanerin/Ballyfad GAA Club Installation of Scoreboard &
Purchase of Goalposts
Gaelic Games €11,000
Wexford Killurin Rowing Club Coastal Rowing Capital Equipment
Purchase
Rowing €7,500
Wexford Monaseed Community Group
Company Ltd
Outdoor Table Tennis Table, Bike
Shelter and Defib
Badminton €5,559
Wexford New Ross Boat Club Replacement rowing boats and
safety boat engines.
Rowing €97,021
Wexford New Ross Celtic AFC New Ross Celtic Mower
Replacement
Soccer €18,000
Wexford New Ross Rugby Club Premier Sled Scrum Machine Rugby €4,000
Wexford New Ross Swimming Club New Ross Swimming Club Timing
System and Equipment
Swimming €53,823
Wexford Our Ladys Island GAA Club Purchase of Equipment Gaelic Games €38,000
Wexford Saint Aidans Boxing Club St Aidan’s BC – Equipment Boxing €9,169
Wexford Swim Club Courtown Swim Club Equipment Swimming €5,240
Wexford Synergy Gymnastics Synergy Gymnastics Equipment Gymnastics €24,920
Wexford Taghmon Handball Club Taghmon Handball Club Handball €1,814
Wexford Wexford Eagles American
Football Club
New Equipment and Defibrillator American Football €3,107
Wexford Wexford Harbour Boat and
Tennis Club
Club Enhancement Measures Tennis €75,000
Wexford Wexford Sub Aqua Club Ltd. Dive Boat Engine and Trailer Diving/Snorkelling €34,283
Wexford Wexford Swimming Club 2023 – Equipment Enhancement Swimming €6,801
Wexford Wexford co athletics board Wexford County Athletics Board,
Equipment Purchase
Athletics €63,735
Wexford Total
€865,426
Carlow Bunclody Swimming Pool Ctte Bunclody Swimming Pool Swimming €20,610