An Garda Síochána come across alarming incident in Rural Wexford

AuthorBronagh Gately

Gardaí were left dumbfounded this week while conducting a morning checkpoint in rural Wexford.

A disqualified driver was spotted turning away from Gardaí before being found to be without insurance, tax, or an NCT.

A social media post online also revealed that a cardboard cut-out as a fake insurance disc was also found.

The car was seized and proceedings will now follow.

