An Garda Síochána come across alarming incident in Rural Wexford

Gardaí were left dumbfounded this week while conducting a morning checkpoint in rural Wexford.

A disqualified driver was spotted turning away from Gardaí before being found to be without insurance, tax, or an NCT.

A social media post online also revealed that a cardboard cut-out as a fake insurance disc was also found.

We were alarmed that the driver was also disqualified from driving. But a cardboard cut-out as a fake insurance disc was certainly one we don't see too often. This car was seized and proceedings will now follow.#SaferRoads https://t.co/QnRGZ7AJcR pic.twitter.com/X6FpvL3etV — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 8, 2024

The car was seized and proceedings will now follow.

