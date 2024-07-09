“A lot of this is down to how foster families are treated”, says Kathleen Funchion on “Crisis” within the care system

The “crisis” within the care system is leaving vulnerable children at risk.

A report by the Child Law Project, which collects data from courts, shows there are no special care beds available for children who need them.

Of particular concern are children being sexually or criminally exploited, with their placement often unable to stabilise them and address these risks.

Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disability Kathleen Funchion said we need to look at solutions.

Speaking on Morning Mix the Sinn Fein TD said fosters carers and social workers are key, saying:

“So I think there’s a number of issues in relation to this. We definitely need to look at foster families and how we can encourage more people in, and a lot of this is down to how foster families are treated. There is an issue around allowances. There is an issue around support. Then we need to look long-term. We know that we have an issue with recruitment and retention of social workers. But yes, we also know that every single year, only half the required social workers are coming out of the college system.”

Related