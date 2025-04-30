Fire on small boat in water at Wexford Quay

Three fire engines are currently attending the scene of a small boat fire in the water on Wexford Quay.

The fire began shortly before 4pm this afternoon with witnesses seeing black smoke coming from a small boat located on the water off Wexford Harbour close to Wexford bridge.

A large crowd soon gathered on the quay as large flames soon engulfed the boat with three fire engines arriving on scene shortly before 20 past 4.

Fire crews have been unable to reach the boat so far with the RNLI also at the scene. The boat is 100m out at sea and due to the location, Fire Crews are currently monitoring the situation.

The owner has been notified, and it is confirmed that no one was on board the boat. The Harbourmaster, Coast Guard and RNLI have been informed.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to close windows.

Related