Wexford Rotary’s new President speaks of “huge honour” following election to role

The Wexford Rotary Club has a new President.

Maree Lyng was elected President at a ceremony last week, as she takes the chains from outgoing President Natasha Hughes.

Ms Lyng, originally from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, has called Wexford home since 1982.

She’s been telling Alan Corcoran of her pride, following the election to the role, saying:

“It’s a huge honour to be President. I came back to Wexford about four years ago and I joined Rotary and I didn’t expect to be President, but I’m very honored to have been asked to do it.”

