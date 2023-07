Gardaí have charged a man in his 30’s after almost a half a million euro worth of cannabis was seized in New Ross over the weekend.

The man was arrested after Gardai on mobile patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured but when the car was searched, three sports bags with cannabis herb were discovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over €485,000

The man charged is due to appear before Wexford District Court this morning.