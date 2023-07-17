Wexford Senior Hurling Manager Announcement – The process to a appoint a new manager will now begin

In an announcement today from Wexford GAA, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egans two-year term as manager:

“Wexford GAA wish to announce that, following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as Senior Hurling Manager.

Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future.

The process to appoint a new Senior Hurling Manager will now commence.”