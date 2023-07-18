Cathaoirleach congratulates Blackwater Tidy Towns Committee on winning ‘Ireland’s Best Kept Village’ award

Blackwater Tidy Towns Committee members were invited to County Hall last week where their fantastic achievement in being named Irelands Best Kept Village was acknowledged by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr John Fleming in the presence of local Councillor Oliver Walsh.

In congratulating the committee Cllr. Fleming said ‘this is a remarkable achievement that reflects the hard work, dedication and pride that the community has shown in maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of their village. It will undoubtedly inspire other communities to follow suit and take pride in their own villages’.

Blackwater resident Cllr. Oliver Walsh added ‘as a Blackwater resident I want to thank the committee for all their hard work on behalf of all the residents of Blackwater’.

Chairperson of Blackwater Tidy Towns Committee Doug Taylor said he had been delighted to accept the award on behalf of the group adding that he was passionate about working with the group of volunteers. He acknowledged the assistance given by Wexford County Councils Environment Section stating that it was a team effort to get Blackwater in the map.

The Best Kept Town Competition is an all-island competition that recognises the great pride people have in their own communities, both in Ireland and Northern Ireland. It is testament to how local volunteers take ownership of their local area and work to improve them, for both now and into the future.

The awards were presented by Minister Heather Humphreys at a ceremony at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, Dublin recently.

Blackwater saw off competition from Ballyvaughan in Co Clare and Donaghmore in Co Tyrone to take the overall Best Kept Village category.