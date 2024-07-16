A “radical” new approach needed in early years education – Early Childhood Ireland

Early Childhood Ireland has published it’s 4 Asks for Children ahead of Budget 2025.

The organisation says a radical new approach is needed to see early years education achieve the same status as that of primary education in Ireland.

The four demands relate to recruitment and retention, capacity planning, a five year plan and family leave.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy with ECI outlined her body’s pre-budget submission for South East Radio listeners on the Morning Mix, saying:

“What Early Childhood Ireland is saying as part of our Budget 2025 submission is that families in Wexford and beyond need to have a choice as families in other countries have, born out of proper capacity planning so that every child in Wexford, of which there are about 6,800 in settings this morning, their parents will have a choice between a center or a childminder going forward.”

