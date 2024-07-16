Gardai highlight scourge of fraudulent calls & texts

Wexford Gardai are once again highlighting the scourge of fraudulent calls & texts. Fraudsters identifying themselves as being from Financial Institutions are attempting to obtain personal banking details which enables them to access bank accounts. These would include PIN numbers, PPS Numbers, Passwords etc. and sometimes they speak quickly and with authority which can confuse people into divulging this information.

Any person who falls victim to theses scams to contact Gardai and their bank immediately.

Gardai in Bunclody are also appealing for witnesses to two incidents of vandalism in the town recently. Both the public toilets and the Adventure Hub, Ryland Road were spray painted.

Gardai are appealing to any person who observed this behaviour in the last week or has any information to contact Gardai in Bunclody.

In separate incidents, gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to two burglaries that happened last week. The first happened at Minerva Park, Castledockrell on Wednesday 10/07 between 5.30am and 4.30pm. A Chainsaw valued at €2000 was taken whilst on the same day in the Taghmon / Camross GAA club, between 3.15pm and 6pm, a powerwasher valued at €1200 was taken.

It is important to keep an accurate register of all valuable property, considering the make & model, the serial number, any receipts pertaining to the property and photograph the property.