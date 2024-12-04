A strong message from Wexford Gardai this Christmas

Wexford Gardai are issuing a Christmas Road Safety Message. The strong message is warning against drink-driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

There has been a significant increase in arrests for such offences. They are also emphasising the importance of road safety, including wearing seatbelts, avoiding distractions, and adhering to speed limits. There will be an increased number of checkpoints during the Christmas period. Speaking to South East Radio was Sergeant Niall Maher who said, “In relation to lifesaving offences, which is speeding, distracted driving, use of mobile phone, non-wearing of seatbelts, over 184,000 fixed charge notices have been issued to the end of November 2024. Again, these are something so simple. The message is so simple. You have to wear your seatbelt at all times in the car. Please do not use your mobile phone. Please abide by the speed limit and just do not get distracted while driving. We want to make these roads safe for absolutely everybody. That includes you and that includes the other person on the road. So please, everybody play your part.”

“To the end of November 2024, over 7,000 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, so that is over one driver every hour. The message is not getting out there, never, ever drink and drive. We have had enough tragedy this year to last us a lifetime, please do not contribute to another tragedy. Under no circumstance, should you ever drink and drive or drive while under the influence of drugs.”

Related