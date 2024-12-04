42 Students in Wexford benefit from STEM passport

The STEM Passport for Inclusion initiative, co-funded by Microsoft Ireland, Maynooth University, and Research Ireland, has made a significant impact on students from underrepresented backgrounds, particularly girls. In Wexford, 42 students from schools have benefited from this program, which provides mentorship, educational support, and a pathway to STEM careers. Since its launch in 2021, the program has reached over 5,000 students across Ireland, with 76% now considering a career in STEM and 79% thinking about pursuing STEM at the third level.

The initiative addresses inequalities in STEM access, especially in disadvantaged communities, by offering industry mentoring and an accredited STEM qualification while students are still in post-primary school. With over 1,100 mentors and 2,524 mentoring hours provided in Wexford, the program has helped bridge the STEM confidence gap, especially among girls in DEIS schools.

The initiative has been praised for its positive effects on students’ views of STEM and for empowering them to pursue higher education and careers in the field. Moving forward, the program aims to expand to all DEIS schools, provide more resources, and establish work experience opportunities in STEM fields. The continued support of partners like Microsoft Ireland and Research Ireland is crucial to the program’s growth and success.

