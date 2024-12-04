8 year old Malika will be laid to rest today

8-year-old Malika Noor Al Katib who was killed in New Ross on Sunday will be laid to rest today.

Imam Rashid Munir of the Waterford Islamic Centre says Malikas mother will attend the burial…

“Thanks to Allah, that mother, she’s out of danger now, she’s not in critical condition, but she’s in bits. Obviously, it’s not easy. If somebody has to suffer this, no one wants to do

that. It’s very sad, nobody wants to bury their own child.”

Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Malika

The post mortem examination which was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr. Sally Anne Collis took place yesterday Monday 2nd December, 2024 the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A male, aged in his 30s has been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of Murder. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this fatal assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This investigation is ongoing.

