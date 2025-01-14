An 8% growth in recruitment opportunities in Wexford is expected this year

FRS Recruitment forecasts an 8% increase in recruitment opportunities in Wexford in 2025, with strong growth expected in sectors such as commercial, healthcare, agribusiness, and construction.

Nationally, a 10% increase is anticipated.

Specific roles in demand locally include agri salespeople, radiographers, occupational therapists, site managers, and administrators.

The growth is attributed to factors like reduced interest rates, a recovery in the IT sector, more employers expanding teams, and the lifting of the public sector hiring freeze in healthcare.

Speaking to South East Radio News General Manager of FRS Recruitment Lynne McCormack expressed optimism about the market

Lynne gave some examples of the job opportunities that will be coming through this year:

Despite a cautious 2024, optimism is growing, and recruitment activity is expected to rise significantly in 2025.