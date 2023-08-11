Another case of abandoned puppies in Wexford

The Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have been dealing with a terrible case animal neglect.

Staff from the WSPCA responded to a call from a member of the public yesterday morning to rescue a pair of abandoned puppies in New Ross.

The puppies were found to be covered in mange, fleas and worms and were ‘really struggling’.

This comes just 7 days after another animal rescue service had found a litter of puppies on Mount Leinster – where 10 out of the 12 survived.

Jackie from South East Animal Rescue had pleaded with the public not to dump puppies, “Don’t dump them somewhere like that to die a horrible death, because it would be. They would die of hyperthermia and starvation. Please bring them to a rescue.”

The puppies have been receiving round the clock veterinary care and are said to be ‘fighting for their little lives’.

The WSPCA posted on Facebook page last night and are asking for anyone that can to donate:

“These puppies are now in the care of Wexford SPCA , where tonight they are fighting for there little lives, they are covered in mange, full of fleas and worms, today there body temperature was very low and they were really struggling.

They have been receiving around the clock veterinary care, it will be a long road to recovery, but they will get every support.

If you are in a position to donate you can do so through PayPal, or calling to our office or shop or through I Donate on our website: Www.wexfordspca.ie. Updates to follow.”