Offshore wind projects in Rosslare Europort take another step forward

Offshore wind projects in Rosslare Port have taken another step forward.

An agreement between Iarnród Éireann and Irish renewable energy firm Source Gailileo was signed this week and will support the construction of offshore wind farms, as well as providing operations and maintenance services.

Rosslare Europort is located within 60 to 100 nautical miles of the majority of planned ORE developments in the Irish Sea and Celtic Sea.Planned works at the port include an ORE purpose-built quay and berth, quayside storage and pre-construction area, as well as facilities for operations and maintenance.The joint agreement, which is currently non-exclusive, is designed to allow Iarnród Éireann and Source Galileo work together to maximise the opportunities outlined in the redevelopment plan.

Source Galileo is developing 10 GW of offshore wind to electricity and wind to hydrogen projects off the coasts of Europe. Its portfolio includes the Mac Lir project, a proposed offshore wind farm located off the coasts of Wicklow and Wexford.

The plan, which aims to allow the port become an offshore renewable energy hub, could create up to 2,000 jobs.

