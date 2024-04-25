The Motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carlow last night has been identified as a young Wexford Father. The man has been named locally as Tom Connors, the Halting site Bunclody.

He is a Father of a young family and in his late 30’s. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body remains at the scene while a technical examination is carried out.

Gardai were called to this crash in Sandbrook in Carlow at around 11pm last night. It’s quite a remote area, with the crash taking place on a local road.

Gardaí say the car involved was found burnt out, a short distance from the incident and a major investigation is now underway.

Gardai are understood to be keeping an open mind in relation to this investigation.

The road remains closed, and Gardai are appealing for anyone on the Rathoe to Ballon road last night to contact them.

