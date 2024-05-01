The month of April saw the highest number of people waiting on Trolleys in Wexford General Hospital for that month for 18 years.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 328 patients were without a bed last month in WGH. This is the highest number since 2006.

Last year saw 60 patients on trolleys. 2022 saw 101, 2021 saw 70, 202o saw 25 and 2019 saw 131. The second highest figure was in 2011 when 287 people were without a bed in April.

Nationally, Over 11,070 patients, including 258 children, were admitted to hospital without a bed in April, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The top 5 most overcrowded hospitals include:

University Hospital Limerick – 1,971 patients Galway University Hospital – 1,208 patients Cork University Hospital – 1,096 patients St Vincent’s University Hospital – 650 patients Letterkenny University Hospital – 594 patients

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“The fact that we are seeing this level of overcrowding in April is clear that the HSE have not learned any lessons when it comes to reducing the number of patients on trolleys.

“The number of patients admitted without a bed only went below 400 on any given day on one occasion, and over 600 patients were on trolleys on five occasions over the course of the month. By any standard this is unacceptable but to see this type of overcrowding during a month when it is traditionally quieter is a clear indicator that the HSE’s current plans are not working.

“Our members are reporting that the challenges associated with overcrowding are being worsened by the HSE’s recruitment moratorium which is making it impossible to staff any ward safely or to expand nursing services into the community to develop the much needed services as set out in Sláintecare.”

