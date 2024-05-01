Azets Ireland expands presence in South-East

Azets Ireland, the professional services firm that specialises in supporting the needs of entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses, today announces the expansion of its presence in the South-East, with plans to double the number of employees employed in the region to 50 by the end of 2025.

To support its ambitious growth plans the firm is moving to a new office premises in Senan House, Enniscorthy Technology Park, which will provide significant capacity for the firm to scale its presence in the region. This investment will enable Azets to strengthen its quality advisory and professional services to established and ambitious businesses in the region by enhancing the depth of expertise of its local team and the development of new capabilities.

The new 2,750 square-foot office space in Senan House provides a state of the art, dynamic and fully-sustainable environment where Azets colleagues across the region can come together to collaborate and foster creativity. This office will further bolster Azets strong and well-established presence in the South-East with existing offices in Enniscorthy and Waterford, in addition to its national headquarters in Dublin.

Azets Ireland is expanding recruitment for a range of graduate and professional positions across service lines including accounts & business advisory, audit, tax, and fund management over the coming months. Azets plans to hire 50 graduates nationally across these areas to support its aim of doubling in size over the next 18 months and will also offer opportunities for existing employees to progress rapidly through the organisation.

Azets Ireland is one of the country’s fastest growing professional services firms, providing a range of services including audit, due diligence, valuation, M&A, tax, restructuring, corporate governance, and fund management.

In February 2024, Azets completed a merger with PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes, achieving a total headcount of more than 220 employees. The firm plans to employ 400 people by the end of 2025 across its headquarters in Dublin and regional offices in Enniscorthy and Waterford. The company is one of the top ten professional services firms in Ireland, offering specialist Partner led services to the Irish mid-market.

Neil Hughes, CEO of Azets Ireland, said: “Azets Ireland is on an ambitious growth trajectory and continues to advance on its mission of creating a national firm of scale that is relentless in its pursuit of meeting the needs of Ireland’s entrepreneurial, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses.

“As we grow, we believe it is crucial that we continue to address the needs of progressive businesses in communities across the country, who are the lifeblood of the Irish economy. That’s why I’m delighted to announce our commitment to significantly expand the Azets team in the South-East.

“Over the coming months, we’ll be hiring for a broad range of roles across our service lines. As we look to fill 50 graduate positions across the country, we’re calling for the next generation of Ireland’s ambitious business advisors to join us and play their part in delivering the transformative advisory services that can enable Irish businesses to thrive.

Andrew Williamson, Director, South East at Azets Ireland, commented: “We’re proud of our long-standing presence in the South-East providing mid-sized businesses across the region with the vital services they need to thrive.

“Today’s investment will further strengthen our local footprint in Enniscorthy and deepen the level of expertise and services that we can offer to our clients in the wider region, helping them to unlock valuable new opportunities for growth.

“With businesses facing an evolving set of challenges from rising costs, to new regulatory requirements and talent shortages, trusted and expert advice is needed now more than ever to ensure that firms can successfully navigate a fast changing business environment and meet their ambitious growth needs.”

