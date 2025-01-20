Beat the Blues! Some Tips to Tackle ‘Blue Monday’

Many people may wake up feeling ‘blue’ today, as it’s described as the most depressing Monday of the year.

Blue Monday, which falls on the third week of the year, can test new year’s resolutions.

A combination of factors surround the day, including the amount time since Christmas, a lack of money, and cold and miserable weather.

Wexford Yoga Instructor Shauna Rose Murphy has these tips to help combat the blues today:

“So I have three tips that are going to help elevate your mood on this Blue Monday. The first tip is working with the breath. So a simple technique is the 4-7-8 breathing technique

where you inhale for the count of four, you hold your breath for the count of seven and you exhale for the count of eight and this technique is really good at relaxing your nervous system

and also elevating your mood. The second tip that I have is to take a digital detox, take some time away from social media and spend some time out in nature, go for a walk, leave the phone behind, leave the devices behind and just take into your surroundings and take some time to slow down. The last tip that I would like to share is movement. So any form of movement is going to be very therapeutic for your body. So moving is a great way to shake up any excess energy in the body and you can do this through exercise, something that you enjoy doing or something as simple as dancing around in the kitchen to your favorite song.”

You can follow Shauna on Instagram for more on events and practices to elevate your well-being

https://www.instagram.com/shaunaroseyoga?igsh=cmk0a3QzbGhudzZ2

