Fianna Fáil Councillor Calls for Tweaks to Vacant Homes Grant Scheme

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Rosslare District, Lisa McDonald, has praised the vacant homes grant scheme for its positive impact on rejuvenating derelict properties across the county.

With the county council having already paid out €3 million in grant funding, Cllr. McDonald believes the scheme is making significant strides in addressing vacant housing.

However, she has also identified areas for improvement and is calling on the new government to implement changes to streamline the process.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr. McDonald highlighted the bureaucratic challenges faced by homeowners and property buyers seeking to avail of the grant. “It’s a really good scheme, but it does need tweaking,” McDonald said. “There are several delays in the system, which can be frustrating for people who are eager to get the work done on their properties.”

The process for accessing the grant involves several steps, including having a vacant homes officer inspect the property, completing various forms, and obtaining quotes from contractors. Additionally, a solicitor must issue a charge pack to place a burden on the property. Homeowners are required to pay the upfront costs of the renovations, with the grant being reimbursed only once the work is complete and the grant is drawn down.

Lisa McDonald has expressed concern that this upfront payment requirement could be improved. “I think the way it’s working is kind of like a second charge on a home,” she said. “There’s absolutely no need for the homeowners to spend the money initially. The grant should be issued in advance, which would help speed things up and allow the project to proceed without financial strain.”

She suggested that this change would not only improve the efficiency of the scheme but also encourage faster completion of renovation projects. McDonald compared the proposed system to a bank loan, where funds are provided promptly and processes are streamlined.

In addition to improving the payment structure, Lisa McDonald called for more resources to be allocated to the scheme. With the success of the grant, she believes that additional staff and vacant homes officers are necessary to meet the growing demand. “It’s a really good scheme, and we’re seeing its success in bringing derelict houses back to life,” Cllr. McDonald said. “But we need more officers and staff dedicated to the scheme to ensure it continues to run effectively.”

