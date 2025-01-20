Local musician raises over €1000 for Fethard RNLI

Local musician James Power has raised €1008.08 for Fethard RNLI leading up to Christmas.

James Power, a musician and music teacher launched his ’12 Gigs of Christmas’ in December to raise funds for local causes and charities. Six of these festive performances around the local community were in aid of Fethard RNLI.

James was also joined by his daughters Sophie and Emily who eagerly took charge of the collection buckets during the performances.

Sophie, Emily and James visited the station after Christmas to present members of Fethard RNLI’s fundraising team with a cheque from their fundraising efforts.

Sarah Bates, Fethard RNLI, chair of the fundraising branch said: ‘We would like to thank James and his family for giving up their time to raise funds for us at Fethard RNLI. As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public and voluntary donations such as these help us to continue to save lives at sea.’

