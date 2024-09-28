Breastfeeding support in Wexford to be highlighted for National Breastfeeding Week

The HSE has published the Breastfeeding Action Plan Progress Report (2016-2023) ahead of National Breastfeeding Week 2024 which runs from the 1st to 7th October.

Breastfeeding protects babies against lots of illnesses and is designed to meet their every need.

Data from the report shows an 18.6% increase in the number of infants breastfed at three months since 2015, and that 64% of new mothers now initiate breastfeeding after birth.

Other key highlights from the report include:

· Almost a fourfold increase in the number of dedicated infant feeding specialists available to support mothers (increasing from 15-to-59 since 2017);

· A new national infant feeding education programme underway for HSE staff;

· Almost 22,000 queries were answered via the HSE online breastfeeding support service since 2016.

This year the theme for National Breastfeeding Week is ‘Supporting you from bump to baby and beyond’.

Alex Fenton from Cuidiú Wexford, a breastfeeding support group who run in-person and Zoom sessions spoke to South East Radio News.

She says that although the figures are promising, there needs to be more early breastfeeding support for mothers:

“The parents who are pregnant and the mothers who go to visit classes are well aware of the benefits of breastfeeding so it’s not that people don’t know about it.

However, what it is lacking is support for mothers right after having their baby.

The hospitals are doing their utmost to support breastfeeding but there are just not enough people there to support mothers immediately after giving birth.

So that is where the work needs to be done.”

Alex went on to encourage everyone to seek out proper supports prior to giving birth:

“There is plenty of support available outside of the hospital setting in the community.

It is important for anyone considering breastfeeding to find support early and it’s never too late to seek support.

We are always at the other end of the phone so we encourage anyone to get in touch, all of our information is available on the Cuidiú Wexford Facebook page.”

www.cuidiu.ie

