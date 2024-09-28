Wexford man describes French bus crash that injured 11 Irish tourists

A Wexford man was among a group travelling on a bus when it crashed in Southern France.

11 Irish tourists were hospitalised after the crash on a remote mountain road.

The incident, which saw the bus struck by a car driving on the wrong side of the road, took place at Mont Louis on the border between Spain and France.

The 48 Irish passengers had been staying in Roses in the north of Spain and were returning to their accommodation following a day trip when the accident occurred.

Among the group was South East Radio Journalist Michael Doyle who spoke about his ordeal this morning:

