Bright Future Prize applications now open

Applications are now open for the 2025 Bright Future Prize,

The prize encourages young people with innovative ideas to create positive change in their communities, with categories including community projects, environmental initiatives, technology, and arts or sports outreach.

The prize offers a total prize fund of £40,000 to young people aged 15-21.

Since its launch in 2021, the prize has empowered over 30 young leaders worldwide to implement impactful projects.

Applications are open until December 20, and entries can be submitted by individuals or groups from countries where The Ardonagh Group operates which in Wexford is Arachas Insurance

