Safety Concerns Mount Over Missing School Warden at St. Aidan’s Primary School in Enniscorthy

The ongoing issue of the absence of a school traffic warden at St. Aidan’s Primary School in Enniscorthy has once again drawn attention, as local parents express growing frustration over the safety risks posed to their children.

Cllr. Jackser Owens has been vocal about the issue, sharing his conversations with concerned parents who are deeply troubled by the lack of a school warden at one of the town’s busiest schools. With nearly 1,000 children attending the school, the absence of a dedicated warden has left many worried about the potential for accidents, particularly during peak school drop-off and pick-up times.

The issue stems from the council’s decision to remove the previous school warden without providing a replacement. Cllr. Owens has said that the safety of children is at serious risk, with the current situation leaving the school crossing unmonitored. This has prompted a wave of anger from the school community, who believe that the council’s inaction is putting the children’s lives in danger.

In an interview with South East Radio News, Cllr. Owens expressed his determination to bring the matter to the forefront at the upcoming district meeting. “I will not leave that room on Tuesday until I get an answer from the council officials,” he said. “This is an issue that cannot be ignored any longer. The safety of children should be a top priority.”

Cllr. Owens further stated that, in addition to the situation at St. Aidan’s, he is also advocating for pedestrian crossing measures at nearby St. Senan’s School, where 440 children are also facing similar concerns about traffic safety.

