CARI in Wexford has closed

Cari – Children at Risk Ireland – counselling service has now ceased operation in Wexford since last Friday.

The specialised service was for children & their families in the county who needed specialist counselling supports around sexual abuse.

Patients will now have to travel to travel to Limerick or Dublin.

The service relied heavily on voluntary contributions to stay operation with only 25% of its funding coming from Tusla.

Councillor Raymond Shannon has been very vocal in his shock and disbelief at the closure and he says it is particularly galling today as the national papers are covering a story about a new bike shed in Leinster House costing €330,000 when it would cost just €45,000 per year to keep the doors of CARI open.

