Complaints about e-scooters in Wexford could mean the end of the scheme

Mayor of Wexford George lawlor does not believe that the Wexford will be continuing the e-scooter initiative after the six-month trial.

This comes following the launch of electronic scooters in Wexford by mobility company Bolt as part of an expansion of its e-bike scheme last week.

George Lawlor told South East Radio News that he is already getting complaints, even receiving a call this morning about one man’s near miss.

“I think it would be remiss of me not to say that I have received a number of complaints regarding the activities of those, some of the people using the e-scooters as late as this morning. I received a call from a gentleman who recounted his near-miss with an e-scooter. To be honest, it’s not something that I would have supported.”

Figures released from An Garda Síochána show that for the first six months of this year, collisions involving scooters rose from 123 to 174, a 41% increase compared to the same period last year.

The number of fatal and serious injury collisions rose from 18 to 39 which is a 117% jump.

Councillor Lawlor said that in light of the level of complaints he is receiving, he does not think that Wexford will continue with e-scooters in the town:

“That’s my own personal belief given the number of calls that have been made to me and the issues that have been brought to my attention. But it remains to be seen, as I say, it’s a trial period. I believe we should be further enhancing the bike scheme as opposed to the scooters scheme. And I think that is the direction we should be taking with this.”

