New housing figures show an increase in new homes in Wexford

The latest housing statistics for County Wexford have been revealed and they show that 3,444 new homes were completed in Wexford since 2020. That figure is up from 1,797 in the previous four years.

In the first six months of this year, 663 homes have been commenced in the County which is up from 430 in the same period of last year.

Senator Malcolm Byrne spoke to South East Radio about the figures he says that a corner has been turned in terms of housing in the region:

“The corner has definitely been turned. Housing is the biggest domestic political issue without a doubt. We need more social homes, we need more affordable homes, we need more private homes.

I think the fact that we’ve seen a ramping up of construction over the last four years is welcome and the figures are going in the right direction, and certainly I think if people look around the county, we are seeing a lot more construction.”

According to the figures the social housing waiting list in Wexford down by 35.3% from 2019 to 2023. However, on the ground it seems there are still many people struggling to secure a home. Councillor Byrne stated that the situation is improving:

“Yes, there are still people on the council list for social housing but it has come down by over a third over the last four years. There is a big demand. There’s certainly a problem in the rental sector that there aren’t enough properties to rent and even when you can get somewhere to rent, the rents can be quite expensive. So what we’ve got to continue to do is to be able to provide social homes so that people can rent from Wexford County Council or an approved housing body, and also we need to support people’s aspirations to be able to own their own home.”

If people are able to buy their own homes, it will free up pressure on the rental market. The Senator said that there are improvements being made to make it easier for home buyers to secure a mortgage:

“Certainly, if somebody can show that they have been renting for a period and they’re consistently being able to meet their rent, then that has to count towards when somebody goes to get a mortgage. Wexford County Council is issuing more council-based mortgages, but as a government, we have an obligation to support people who aspire to own their own home, to build their own home. I think from a policy perspective, that’s what we’re doing, and I would hope that people can see that evidence as they walk around the towns of County Wexford and indeed even

in country areas, we are seeing a lot more construction taking place.”

Further statistics revealed:

· 3,444 new homes completed in Wexford in four years since July 2020. Up from 1,797 completed in previous four years.

· From January to June 2024, 663 homes have been commenced in Wexford, up from 430 in the same period in 2023. 907 homes commenced in Wexford in 2023, up from 859 in 2022.

· 1,162 social homes delivered in Wexford 2020-23. 936 through new build, 86 through acquisition and 140 through leasing.

· Social housing waiting list in Wexford down by 35.3% from 2019 to 2023.

· 195 social houses refurbished under Voids Programme over 2020-2022.

· As of 1 July 2024, 1,157 Help to Buy claims approved for 2,077 Wexford first time buyers since July 2020.

· As of 25 June 2024, 9,368 Rent Tax Credit claims have been made in Wexford for the period from 2022 to the current year.

· Over past three years, 1,604 homes in Wexford prevented from bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

· Wexford County Council allocated €6.5m under URDF to tackle long term vacancy and dereliction within towns. An estimated 783 residential units will be provided under this funding.

· As of June 2024, 166 Vacant Property Refurbishment Grants applications approved in Wexford.

· €12.8 min Housing Adaption Grants in Wexford 2020-24.

