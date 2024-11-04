Councillor Michael Sheehan Resigns From Fianna Fail

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan has resigned from Fianna Fail and will run as an Independent candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Councillor Sheehan says his decision come about with a desire to better represent the needs and concerns of the people of New Ross and district.

Among his priorities as an Independent Representative for the New Ross are are the ongoing housing crisis, supporting small business, enhancing rural and town centre Development and promoting transparency and accountability in Government.