Three People Missing In County Wexford

There are concerns now for three people who are missing in County Wexford

The search has been continuing this afternoon for 19 year old Brandon Roche who was last seen in the Wexford harbour area last Sunday

Meanwhile Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Pender who was last seen in Wexford Town on the 1st November.

Mister pender is described as bald with a beard in his early forties.

Daniel may be traveling in a Ford Puma with 211 WX in the registration number.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Aoife O’Callaghan who is missing from her home in Gorey.

Aoife was last seen in the Phoenix Park in Dublin at approximately midday on Thursday, 31st October 2024.

Aoife is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black top and black jacket with dark trousers and white runners. She was carrying a purple bag.